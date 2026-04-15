CBSE class 10 result out: 96.66% pass rate in Pune region

In the Pune region, students from 1496 schools appeared for the class 10 examination at 445 examination centres. (File Photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced its class 10 result on Wednesday. The Pune region (comprising Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) recorded a passing rate of 96.66 per cent. This places Pune at the seventh rank amongst the 22 regions in the country.

The Trivandrum, Vijaywada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi West, and Delhi East regions achieved a higher passing percentage than Pune.

Overall, the CBSE class 10 examination recorded a passing rate of 93.70 per cent, a marginal increase of 0.04 percentage points as compared to 2025.

In the Pune region, students from 1496 schools appeared for the class 10 examination at 445 examination centres. 1444 of these schools were in Maharashtra while 16 were in Goa. As usual, girls recorded a higher passing rate at 97.35 per cent than boys at 96.1 per cent.