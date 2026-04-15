CBSE class 10 result out: 96.66% pass rate in Pune region

Overall, the CBSE class 10 examination recorded a passing rate of 93.70 per cent, a marginal increase of 0.04 percentage points as compared to 2025.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneApr 15, 2026 11:16 PM IST
PuneIn the Pune region, students from 1496 schools appeared for the class 10 examination at 445 examination centres. (File Photo)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education announced its class 10 result on Wednesday. The Pune region (comprising Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) recorded a passing rate of 96.66 per cent. This places Pune at the seventh rank amongst the 22 regions in the country.

The Trivandrum, Vijaywada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi West, and Delhi East regions achieved a higher passing percentage than Pune.

Overall, the CBSE class 10 examination recorded a passing rate of 93.70 per cent, a marginal increase of 0.04 percentage points as compared to 2025.

In the Pune region, students from 1496 schools appeared for the class 10 examination at 445 examination centres. 1444 of these schools were in Maharashtra while 16 were in Goa. As usual, girls recorded a higher passing rate at 97.35 per cent than boys at 96.1 per cent.

In Pune region, 958 disabled students appeared for the examination and 949 received passing marks, achieving a passing rate of 99.06 per cent. In the region, Scheduled Caste candidates achieved a passing rate of 96.7 per cent, Scheduled Tribe candidates achieved a passing rate of 85.45 per cent, and OBC candidates achieved a passing rate of 97.76 per cent.

In Maharashtra specifically, 1,23,921 of the 1,27,123 students that appeared for the exam received passing marks, indicating a passing rate of 97.48 per cent. Girls achieved a passing rate of 98.10 per cent as compared to boys at 97.00 per cent.

Pune schools

In Pune city, The Sanskriti School (Undri, Wagholi and Bhukum) recorded a 100 per cent passing rate with Aabha Rajesh Bhokse securing the top position at 98.6 per cent.

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The Sadhu Vaswani International School also recorded a pass rate of 100 per cent. Vedant Shiraskar achieved top marks with 98.2 per cent.

Aryan Godani topped The Kalyani school with 98.6 per cent marks, with the school recording a passing rate of 100 per cent.

Two campuses of the Orbis Schools also recorded 100 per cent passing rate. Shivansh Singh topped the Keshav Nagar campus with 98.60 per cent and Jaivik Naresh Mota topped the Mundhwa campus with 98.2 per cent.

Vaidehi Karambelkar topped The S.P.M Public English Medium School 97.4 per cent, and the school recorded a 100 per cent passing rate.

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Jnana Prabodhini Prashala also recorded a 100 per cent pass rate with Atharva Bhide achieving top marks at 98 per cent.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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