CBI conducts searches in bribe case involving DGGI officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Pune and Mumbai in connection with a bribe demand of Rs one crore by officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune.

The CBI said that the searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital devices. A sum of Rs four lakh, gold ornaments were recovered from the premises of former Deputy Director DGGI (GST intelligence) Vimlesh Kumar Singh, they added.

A case was registered on January 11 against Singh, then Senior Intelligence Officer Rahul Kumar, one Sanjit, and unidentified persons. It was alleged that the said public servants demanded a bribe of Rs one crore from the complainant for closing the case registered against the complainant’s firm by DGGI, Pune. Further Investigation is on.