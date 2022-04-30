scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 30, 2022
CBI nets GST superintendent, inspector for taking bribe

It was further alleged that both the accused negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and fixed the same as Rs 50,000.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 30, 2022 6:17:02 am
CBI has identified the accused as Mahesh Nesarikar, a Superintendent and Amit Kumar Mishra, Inspector of Central GST in Kolhapur.

THE CBI has arrested a Superintendent and an Inspector, both of Central GST, Jaisingpur in Kolhapur district, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

CBI has identified the accused as Mahesh Nesarikar, a Superintendent and Amit Kumar Mishra, Inspector of Central GST in Kolhapur.

As per a press release issued by the CBI, Nesarikar had allegedly “demanded undue advantage of Rs 75,000 from the complainant in this case through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21.”

It was further alleged that both the accused negotiated the bribe amount with the complainant and his tax consultant and fixed the same as Rs 50,000.

