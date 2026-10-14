‘Sensitive’ information leak, bribery: CBI arrests executive director of state-owned defence firm

3 min readOct 14, 2026 10:03 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an executive director of Pune-headquartered defence public sector undertaking Munitions India Limited (MIL) and two private individuals, including the CEO of a drone technology and ammunition company, in a bribery case. The CBI is probing whether the executive director disclosed sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities of MIL.
A press statement issued by the CBI on Wednesday said, “The CBI has arrested the Executive Director, Munition India Limited and two other private persons on October 13, in a bribery case. The CBI registered the instant case on October 12 against the said accused public servant on allegations that while posted at MIL Pune as Executive Director, the accused, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors, indulged in demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours.”
The CBI identified the arrested accused as Anil Kumar, executive director of Munitions India Limited; Ashish Kansal, CEO and director of defence firm SMPP Ltd; and B Harshavardhan, Kumar’s brother.
The CBI said, “During searches conducted at the premises of the accused public servant in Pune Rs.1.73 crore in cash was recovered. Further, searches at the premises of the accused at Mysore, Bengaluru and Delhi were conducted and Rs 50 lakh in cash and incriminating documents were recovered. The investigation of the case is continuing.”
The First Information Report (FIR) registered by the CBI states, “Reliable source has informed that Anil Kumar, Executive Director at MIL Pune, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors is indulging in demanding and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours and disclosing sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities of MlL. Such unauthorised disclosure has the potential to compromise the nation’s strategic and security interests, undermine the integrity of defence-related processes, and pose serious risks to national security and public safety.”
The FIR further states, “The source has further revealed that Ashish Kansal, CEO and Director of M/s SMPP Limited, a company engaged in drone technology and manufacturing of ammunition, has been maintaining regular contact with Shri Anil Kumar, regarding official contract of Rs. 500 crore, awarded to SMPP for the supply of ammunition to MIL over a period of one year.”
The MIL website describes the company as a defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. It says MIL manufactures, tests, researches, develops and markets ammunition and explosives for the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces. The company has its corporate office in Pune and employs around 25,000 people across 12 manufacturing units in the country. Its products include small-, medium- and high-calibre ammunition, mortars, rockets and hand grenades.