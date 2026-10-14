‘Sensitive’ information leak, bribery: CBI arrests executive director of state-owned defence firm

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an executive director of Pune-headquartered defence public sector undertaking Munitions India Limited (MIL) and two private individuals, including the CEO of a drone technology and ammunition company, in a bribery case. The CBI is probing whether the executive director disclosed sensitive information concerning defence production, procurement and other strategically important activities of MIL.

A press statement issued by the CBI on Wednesday said, “The CBI has arrested the Executive Director, Munition India Limited and two other private persons on October 13, in a bribery case. The CBI registered the instant case on October 12 against the said accused public servant on allegations that while posted at MIL Pune as Executive Director, the accused, in connivance with certain private contractors and vendors, indulged in demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in exchange for extending official favours.”