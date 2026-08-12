CBI books two PCDA officials, contractual worker in bribery case

The CBI has alleged that Poplakar received Rs 2.72 lakh from the three contractors.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Pune, has booked two public servants from the office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Southern Command) and a contractual worker for allegedly collecting and routing bribes from contractors through an intermediary.

The case was registered following an investigation into a complaint filed earlier this year by an Additional Controller of Defence Accounts and Vigilance Officer in the PCDA (Southern Command) office.

The accused have been identified as Subhash Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer; Urvashi Kumawat, Auditor; and Adinaath Dattatray Poplakar, a contractual worker. The FIR, registered on August 6, also names unidentified public servants and private persons.