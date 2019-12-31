CBI books 13, including four SBI officers, in Rs 12-crore loan fraud

The other eight accused are promoters of the real estate company in Kasba Peth, their family members, guarantors and a chartered accountant. The other eight accused are promoters of the real estate company in Kasba Peth, their family members, guarantors and a chartered accountant.

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has booked 13 persons, including four officials of the State Bank of India’s Pirangut branch, for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with a private real estate company for fraudulently disbursing loans over Rs 12 crore.

Based on a complaint from a senior officer of SBI’s Pune zonal office, the CBI launched a probe into the alleged fraud that took place between 2017 and 2019.

Those booked include four officers of the bank — two of the officers were branch managers at the bank’s Pirangut branch and held the post at different times; the third is a credit support officer; while the fourth was a relationship manager for real estate clients at the bank and had resigned from the service of the bank in the later part of 2017.

An empanelled lawyer of the bank has also been booked in the case, police said. The other eight accused are promoters of the real estate company in Kasba Peth, their family members, guarantors and a chartered accountant.

According to the CBI, the accused had conspired to sanction and disburse credit facility under the ‘Builder Finance Scheme’ availed from the SBI and committed offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating by causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 12.34 crore to the bank and a corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

According to police, findings of a regular inspection in February had prompted an internal investigation into the activities related to the line of credit extended to the firm. In July, the account related to the accused was declared a fraud. The SBI not only took internal action against the persons allegedly involved in fraud but also approached the CBI in the first week of December asking for a criminal case to be registered in the matter.

A CBI officer said that after the FIR was registered, searches were conducted towards the end of the last week at 12 locations in Pune, Hyderabad, Jalgaon and Mumbai, at the premises related to the accused.

The accused have been charged for criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App