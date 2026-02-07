CBI arrests two MES officers from Pune for taking bribe

The CBI is investigating the case further.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officers of the Military Engineering Services (MES) from Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

In a press release issued on Friday, the CBI said it arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer and a Junior Engineer of MES, Khadki, Pune, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

According to the press release, the complainant holds a power of attorney for a private company executing MES contracts.

“The CBI registered the instant case on February 3 against the said accused, based on a complaint alleging demand of undue advantage of Rs 6 lakh by the accused Assistant Garrison Engineer and Junior Engineer,” the press release said.