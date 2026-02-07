CBI arrests two MES officers from Pune for taking bribe

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officers of the Military Engineering Services (MES) from Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.
In a press release issued on Friday, the CBI said it arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer and a Junior Engineer of MES, Khadki, Pune, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.
According to the press release, the complainant holds a power of attorney for a private company executing MES contracts.
“The CBI registered the instant case on February 3 against the said accused, based on a complaint alleging demand of undue advantage of Rs 6 lakh by the accused Assistant Garrison Engineer and Junior Engineer,” the press release said.
“Despite completion of works and submission of completion certificates, payments were allegedly withheld to coerce payment of the bribe. After negotiation, the accused officials agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh as the first instalment,” it stated.
A CBI team laid a trap on Thursday and caught the Junior Engineer while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from his office.
“Assistant Garrison Engineer was also arrested for his role in the conspiracy,” the CBI said.
The agency further said that searches conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused led to the recovery of documents and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1,88,500.
The CBI is investigating the case further.
