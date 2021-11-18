scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
CBI arrests Indian Air Force’s civilian officer for corruption

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for processing a staffer's application for transfer to a defence establishment

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 18, 2021 5:56:17 am
Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI news, Indian Air Force, IAF news, bribery case, Anti-Corruption Branch, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government

THE Central Bureau of Investig-ation (CBI) has arrested a civilian gazetted officer with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pune for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for processing a staffer’s application for transfer to a defence establishment in Dehu Road. The Pune-based Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI has arrested the officer, identified as Suryakant Sangale.

Sangale is currently posted with the Lohegaon-based 2 Wing of IAF. CBI officials said the complainant in the case is a housekeeping staffer at the 2 Wing, who had moved an application in July this year for his mutual transfer to the station headquarters in Dehu Road.

The complainant approached the CBI after Sangale demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him to get his transfer processed at the earliest. He told the complainant to pay half of the amount before and half after the work was done. On November 15, Sangale called the complainant and sought the bribe amount. The complainant told him that he could give only a small amount at that point.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Sangale while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 as the initial installment from the complainant. Subsequently, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Pune, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, CBI officials said.

Sangale was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Pune and was remanded to two days in CBI custody.

