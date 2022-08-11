scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

CBI arrests engineer of power utility for taking bribe

The CBI said the engineer, identified as Govind Kumar, was placed under arrest on August 6 and searches in this regard were conducted at various places in Solapur, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 11, 2022 8:18:08 am
The agency released a press statement regarding the action on Wednesday. (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an engineer from Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) in Solapur district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor.

The CBI said the engineer, identified as Govind Kumar, was placed under arrest on August 6 and searches in this regard were conducted at various places in Solapur, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The agency released a press statement regarding the action on Wednesday.

“A case was registered based on a complaint against an engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd, which is a joint venture of a private entity and the National Thermal Power Corporation, which is a Government of India Enterprise. It was alleged that the engineer demanded an undue advantage of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant, who is a contractor, in connection with the return of his security deposit… ,” read a press statement from the CBI.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:18:08 am

