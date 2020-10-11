CBCI seeks release of Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) on Saturday expressed anguish over the arrest of Father Stan Swamy from his residence by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case.

Father Stan Swamy, who is 83 years old, has spent a major portion of his life giving yeoman services to the tribals and the downtrodden in Jharkhand, read a statement issued.by the CBCI. For decades, he has been working to protect the rights of the Adivasis, especially their land rights, stated CBCI. It is difficult to comprehend the plight of an octogenarian with several co-morbidities, like Father Stan Swamy, to have to undergo such difficulties during this pandemic in which even a normal healthy person would hesitate to travel, read the statement. The CBCI made a strong appeal to the concerned authorities to immediately release Stan Swamy.

