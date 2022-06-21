Maharashtra: Pune police arrest woman who claimed to be minister Dhananjay Munde’s wife

Pune City Police on Tuesday arrested Karuna Sharma, 43, who has claimed to be the second wife of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, in connection with the case in which she was accused of hurling casteist slur against a 23-year-old woman and also threatening her to take divorce from her husband.

The police have also arrested the husband of the woman.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Yerawada police station Sunday based on the complaint by the 23-year-old woman from Pune against her 32-year-old husband and Sharma, who is a resident of Santacruz in Mumbai. The sequence of events for which the offence was registered, has taken place between November 2021 and May 30, this year.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Karuna Sharma and the husband of the complainant were arrested from a lodge located in Pune district. Further probe is on.”

As per the FIR, the Pune-based woman was being pressured by her husband to give him a divorce saying he was in a relationship with Sharma. According to the complaint, Sharma allegedly threatened the woman complainant with a hockey stick, and also threatened to kill her if she did not give him divorce. Sharma is also alleged to have hurled casteist slur against the complainant. The police invoked Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharma.

In the same offence the 32-year-old husband of the woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A for domestic violence, 323 for physical assault and 377 for unnatural offences.