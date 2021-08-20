Caste politics increased after formation of NCP: Raj Thackeray

Reiterating that caste politics in the state increased after the formation of NCP, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said residents of the state should be brought out of caste-based politics as it will severely impact the progress of Maharashtra.

“Caste has existed since ages but the hatred among people of different castes increased after the formation of NCP in the state. Everyone knows about it but I openly made a statement on it,” Thackeray told the media.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The MNS chief was responding to the row over his statement on NCP which he had made during an interview to a news channel. “My statement was for the public of the state. The state should come out of caste politics. The caste division has now reached the schools, colleges and among friends. Maharashtra was once known for its progressive thoughts…,” he said.

Thackeray said citizens should be made aware that caste divisions are made for political gains and used temporarily, but they will impact society severely in the future.