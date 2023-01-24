scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Caste leaders among 9 booked for socially boycotting family for 23 years following inter-caste marriage

As per the FIR, Dangi got married to a woman from another caste in 1998. Due to this, the “Jaat Panch” of his community allegedly imposed “Olaba”, which means social boycott, on him.

Dangi claimed that he sought the withdrawal of the ban multiple times but it was always rejected by the Jaat Panchayat, adding he was allegedly given “insulting treatment” (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Caste leaders among 9 booked for socially boycotting family for 23 years following inter-caste marriage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune City police have booked nine persons, including the “Jaat Panchs (Caste leaders)” of the Shrigaud community for allegedly socially boycotting a man and his family from the community for the last 23 years because he got married to a woman from another caste.

Prakash Dangi (46), a resident of Fursungi, lodged the FIR in this case at the Bibwewadi police station on Monday. Police have booked the accused persons under sections of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the FIR, Dangi got married to a woman from another caste in 1998. Due to this, the “Jaat Panch” of his community allegedly imposed “Olaba”, which means social boycott, on him. Dangi stated that since then, for the last 23 years, he and his family had not been allowed to participate in various activities like festivals, gatherings and rituals arranged for the members of his community.

Dangi claimed that he sought the withdrawal of the ban multiple times but it was always rejected by the Jaat Panchayat, adding he was allegedly given “insulting treatment”. Following this, he approached community heads in Rajasthan who allegedly demanded a “fine” of Rs 1.25 lakh in lieu of letting him back into the community.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

Dangi then sought help from activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), which has been fighting against social boycott incidents for the past several years. Dangi’s family along with MANS activists Nandini Jadhav and Milind Deshmukh took up the matter with the police following which an FIR was lodged. Police have initiated a probe into the case.

More from Pune

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 23:33 IST
Next Story

Conor McGregor denies woman’s assault allegation on yacht

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close