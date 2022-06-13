scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh burnt during theft attempt at ATM in Pimpri Chinchwad

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 13, 2022 9:01:35 am
HDFC ATMImage for representational purpose. (Express file photo)

Cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh was burnt during an attempt to steal money from an ATM of HDFC Bank in Pimpri Chinchwad early Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the thief entered the HDFC Bank ATM on the Chikhali Road in Kudalwadi around 3 am on Sunday. The accused sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras and tried to cut the ATM machine with a gas cutter. But the ATM machine caught fire and the cash inside the ATM machine was burnt in the fire, said the police. Parts of the ATM machine, two CCTV cameras, and some furniture were also damaged.

A man named Amol Shinde lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Chikhali police station.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of the Pimpri Chinchwad police visited the spot to investigate the matter. The police have booked the unidentified person under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and those of the Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

More from Pune

Officials said a probe has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.

