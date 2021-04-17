Pune: Cases rise, containment zones increased to 497

The number of new infections are maximum at Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area, while micro-containment zones have been increased to 497 from 268, within a week with most zones in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area. The number of Covid-19 cases are rising despite restrictions imposed by the PMC.

The active case count in the city crossed 50,000 a few days ago. It was 54,351 on April 15 with 45,456 in home isolation and 8,274 in hospital, with 1,163 in intensive care unit, 5,481 on oxygen and 1,630 on non-oxygen beds. The city has witnessed over 40 Covid-19 deaths each day over the past two weeks.

Going by the PMC report on those who got infected in the last two weeks, maximum are from Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area at 10,680, followed by 9,684 at Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward office, 6,429 at Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office, 6,441 at Sinhagad Road ward office and the least at 1,867 from Bhavani Peth ward office.

In its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, the PMC has decentralised the process of declaring micro-containment zones in the city with the criteria of a building with at least five active patients and housing society or locality with at least 20 active patients. In these areas, once declared as a micro-containment zone, no person is allowed from outside while residents are allowed to move out only for necessary and emergency reasons. A board is put up at the entrance gate for identification of micro-containment zone.

There were no micro-containment zones in the city in January. On April 2, there were 268 micro-containment zones, which increased to 325 on April 9, and now have risen to 497.

Out of 497 declared micro-containment zones in the city now, there are 222 each in building and housing societies along with 53 localities from across the city.

