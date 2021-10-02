Cases of dengue and chikungunya more than double in city in one month: PMC

Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik are among 10 districts in the state which reported an increase in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases, according to the state Health Department. As many as 8,302 cases of dengue and 1,784 chikungunya cases were reported till September this year across the state.

Civic health officials admitted that cases of dengue and chikungunya have more than doubled in the city in the last month.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) report dated October 1, 2,068 people were suspected to be infected with dengue from January this year. Of these 395 tested positive for dengue, with 192 people confirmed positive for dengue infection in September compared to 86 in August. In September, 80 cases of chikungunya were detected as against 16 in August. Overall, there are 180 cases of chikungunya in the city.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, PMC told The Indian Express that 2,074 notices have been issued to societies, commercial complexes and other institutions where breeding spots of the aedes aegypti mosquito that causes dengue and chikungunya were found. A total of Rs 1.5 lakh in penalties were collected.

From January till September 20, 2020, there were 2,029 cases of dengue and four deaths were reported, while 422 cases of chikungunya were detected. During the same period this year, there are 8,302 cases of dengue with 1,119 cases from Nagpur, 367 from Wardha, 284 from Yavatmal, 267 from Satara, 265 each from Amravati and Chandrapur, 258 from Pune, 202 from Nashik, 154 from Solapur and 122 from Gondia.

Municipal corporation areas of these districts reported a higher number of dengue cases with 835 cases in Nashik. Another 756 dengue cases have been reported from Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas, 418 from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation areas, 383 in Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 286 in Amravati Municipal Corporation areas, 223 in Chandrapur, 204 in Kolhapur, 72 in Dhule and

21 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, according to the state health department data.

With the rise in cases in the past two months, state health authorities have urged all the districts to step up vector surveillance activities. “Even if one patient has been identified with dengue then there is an immediate need to initiate vector control activities at 100 adjoining homes. Districts have also been told to spread awareness by conducting meetings with societies and other groups,” Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist, said.

Meanwhile, deaths due to dengue have been reported from Nagpur — three from the district and three in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation areas. One death each from Chandrapur, Thane, Bhandara, Ahmednagar and three deaths from the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation areas.

A total of 1,784 cases of chikungunya were reported till September 30 with 314 cases from the Pune district and 180 from the PMC areas, 213 from Nashik district and 611 from the Nashik Municipal Corporation areas, 36 from the Kolhapur district and 102 from the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation areas and others. Last year till September there were 422 cases of chikungunya.

When asked about the delay in confirming the suspected deaths due to dengue viral infection, state health authorities said that they have issued directives to expedite and conduct death audit meetings at the district and divisional levels. In the urban areas there are several construction sites where waterlogging is proving to be a breeding site for the aedes aegypti mosquito, officials said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.