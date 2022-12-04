Case registered as 25-yr-old student from Haryana accuses classmates of stripping, molesting her

PUNE City Police have launched a probe in the case of a 25-year-old student in Pune whose classmates, including two women, allegedly forced her to strip, molested her, falsely accused her of theft, forced her to make online money transfer to their accounts besides handing over cash to them by threatening her that they would report her to the police.

The incident took place on the night of October 17, at a rented apartment of the students in Wagholi area of Pune. The case was referred to the Pune City police on Saturday by the Haryana state police as the woman approached the police station in her hometown recently. The complaint filed by the woman with Haryana police names her five fellow students including two women. The case has now been transferred to Lonikand police station in Pune City for further investigation.

According to the FIR, the complainant used to live with the two accused women students in a rented accommodation in a building in Wagholi. On October 16, suspecting that some valuables were being stolen, the complainant shifted to another rented apartment in the same residential society. On the night of October 17, the two accused women fellow students came to her apartment with three male students.

The complainant further stated that the accused started throwing punches at her as they restrained her. The suspects initially searched her luggage and later, forced her to remove her clothes in order to search and frisk her and also molested her while doing so, the complaint said.

They started demanding a sum of Rs two lakh failing which they threatened to report her to the police and circulate her video. They threatened that no one would be able to help her once the police nab her because her parents stay far away. Fearing the worst, the complainant made an online transfer of Rs 50,000 to one of the suspects and gave them cash of Rs 30,000 she was carrying, the FIR stated. The suspect also allegedly took away the victim’s laptop and other electronic devices. The FIR states that the accused persons continued threatening her after which she recently approached a police station in Haryana.

“Upon receiving the documentation of the case registered with Haryana police, we have launched a probe in the matter,” said an officer from Lonikand police station.