Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Case filed in Pune for derogatory social media post about BJP leader

The complaint, which was later turned into an FIR, was filed by BJP worker Manish Kadam against Mayur Borale.

Two similar cases have also been registered against the same social media post in Mumbai
A person, whose social media account says he is a Congress worker from Thane, was booked by the Pune police Tuesday for allegedly uploading a derogatory post on a social media platform about BJP leader and the party’s Maharashtra unit’s vice-president Prasad Lad and his family members.

The complaint, which was later turned into an FIR, was filed by BJP worker Manish Kadam against Mayur Borale. Kadam had approached the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station after the post surfaced on social media.

According to the police, the post was made in the first week of December and the investigators have invoked sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to defamation and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act against Borale. Two similar cases have also been registered against the same social media post in Mumbai, the officials said.

Inspector Vijay Puranik of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station confirmed that the case has been filed and a probe has been launched.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:51:50 pm
