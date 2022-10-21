Case filed against YCM Hospital doctors, staff for corpse mix-up

AN OFFENCE has been registered against doctors and staff at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital after the body of a 60-year-old woman was handed over to the family of another deceased woman who performed her last rites.

Meanwhile, police have also filed an offence against the family members of the deceased woman for vandalising the cabin of the hospital dean after the error came to light on Wednesday afternoon.

Bodies of two women were brought to the mortuary of the YCM hospital on Tuesday night. One of them was of a 60-year-old woman who had succumbed to multiple injuries she had sustained due to a wall collapse while another was of a 57-year-old woman who had died of cancer.

On Wednesday morning, when relatives of the 57-year-old woman came to receive her body, they were erroneously handed over the body of the 60-year-old. When the relatives of the 60-year-old woman came to receive the body, the mix up came to light. It later emerged that the other family had performed the last rites of the 60-year-old woman. Her relatives later allegedly vandalised the cabin of YCM Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Wabale.

On Thursday, based on the complaint filed by the son of the 60-year-old woman, police booked the concerned YCM hospital doctors and staffers. In the FIR registered at Pimpri Police station, police have not named the doctors and staffer and said that the process was on to identify which hospital employees were responsible for the error.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 166A, which pertains to public servant disobeying directions under law and 297 which is titled trespassing on burial places and included the charges of bringing “indignity to human corpse” in the case.

Based on the complaint filed by the hospital authorities, the police have booked family members of the 60-year-old woman who vandalised the dean’s cabin and broke partition glasses. Police have invoked Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act along with relevant sections of the IPC against them.