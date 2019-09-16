Pune resident booked for derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Police have booked a Pune resident for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on a social networking site. The accused, Mayur Joshi, had purportedly posted the comments in response to a post on Facebook by Gandhian and social activist Vishwambhar Chaudhary.

The complaint, lodged by members of ‘Knowing Gandhism Global Friends’ Group’, claimed that though Joshi had removed the derogatory post, “screenshots of the post are available”. They claimed that Joshi had made the remarks on Gandhi after Chaudhary wrote a post on ISRO chief K Sivan’s emotional break down after Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication. “Joshi’s remarks have the potential to disturb social harmony. He has hurt the feelings of people believing in Gandhi’s ideals,” the complainants claimed.

The case against Joshi was lodged under Sections several IPC sections for defamation, insult, affecting public peace, threatening etc.

Sandesh Singalkar, one of the complainants said: “Police have arrested people on the basis of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This man has written such a dirty post about the Father of the Nation. We expect the police to take action against him too.”