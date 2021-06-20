Case against NCP leaders after massive crowd gathers at Pune NCP office inauguration attended by Ajit Pawar

A criminal offence case has been registered against several leaders of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the inauguration of party’s new central office in Pune, attended by senior NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, witnessed a large crowd in violation of existing Covid-19 norms on Saturday.

NCP’s new central office located at Annabhau Sathe Chowk at Dengle Bridge was inaugurated on Saturday evening in the presence of Pawar, several local leaders and a large number of party workers.

Later, Pawar apologised and said that appropriate action will be initiated against the persons concerned.

According to police, Mahesh Hande, a leader of NCP’s youth wing, had sought a permission from Shivajinagar police station to organise the event and for use of loudspeakers. While the permission was granted, police had categorically instructed the organisers to adhere to all the Covid norms. Hande, at the time getting the permission, had orally assured that 100 to 150 persons will attend the ceremony, said Nilima Pawar, Senior Inspector, Shivajinagar police station.

However, the event, which was held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, was attended by over 500 persons, as per police’s preliminary estimate. While social distancing norms were blatantly violated, many workers were also seen not wearing masks, police officials said.

The press statement issued by the police in this regard said that in the case of violation of Covid norms at the time inauguration ceremony of NCP central office, an offence has been registered against NCP officer bearers including Mahesh Hande of NCP’s youth wing, NCP’s Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap and others including Pradeep Deshmukh, Nilesh Nikam, Rohan Paygude and Balasaheb Bodke along with several other yet-to-be-identified party workers.

The offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 for actions leading to possible infection and violation of various Covid appropriate regulations currently in force.