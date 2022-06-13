scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Cartridges seized from scrap dealer in Guruwar Peth

Among many other reasons, such operations are conducted around the time of sensitive visits. The combing operation on Saturday night was conducted in the backdrop of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehu on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 13, 2022 1:07:42 am
The police on Saturday night conducted an extensive combing operation at various places in the city in which police teams checked history-sheeters, verified the locations of externed criminals and also searched the premises with possible suspicious activities.

THE crime branch of Pune rural police have seized 56 live cartridges and nearly 980 leads of bullets from a scrap dealer during a combing operation in the Guruwar Peth area on Saturday night.

The police on Saturday night conducted an extensive combing operation at various places in the city in which police teams checked history-sheeters, verified the locations of externed criminals and also searched the premises with possible suspicious activities.

Among many other reasons, such operations are conducted around the time of sensitive visits. The combing operation on Saturday night was conducted in the backdrop of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehu on Tuesday.

Following specific information received during the combing operation, the team from Unit 1 of the Crime Branch conducted a search at the shop of a scrap dealer in Guruwar Peth. In the search of his shop, the police seized 56 live cartridges of various bores and types, 79 damaged cartridges and 970 leads of bullets which are parts of a cartridge that are projected after the cartridge is fired.

Inspector Sandeep Bhosale of the crime branch said, “We have launched a probe into how cartridges and bullet leads came in the possession of the scrap dealer. We have arrested the dealer, identified as Dineshkumar Saroj, and have booked him under the provisions of the Arms Act.”

