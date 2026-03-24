Carpenter electrocuted at Balewadi site in Pune; proprietor, contractor booked

The officer said that no arrests have been made so far and notices have been issued to the accused to appear before the investigating officer. (Source: File)

Days after a 32-year-old carpenter died of electrocution while winding an electric wire at a construction site in Balewadi following brief rainfall, Pune City Police have booked the project’s proprietor and contractor on charges of causing death due to negligence.

The incident took place around 3.20 pm on March 18. Police identified the deceased as Ujjwal Mujumdar (32), a native of Nadia district in West Bengal and a resident at the Lotus Realty project in Balewadi. A First Information Report has been registered against proprietor Praveen Chandrakant Jawalkar and contractor Mahendra Keshav Chandge under charges of causing death due to negligence.

The FIR was lodged at Baner police station by Mujumdar’s wife, Sarasvati (28). According to the complaint, when it briefly rained around 3.20 pm on March 18, Mujumdar, who was working at the site, began winding the electric cable of a plywood cutter machine. Due to an open joint in the wire, he received an electric shock and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.