Carpenter electrocuted at Balewadi site in Pune; proprietor, contractor booked

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Days after a 32-year-old carpenter died of electrocution while winding an electric wire at a construction site in Balewadi following brief rainfall, Pune City Police have booked the project’s proprietor and contractor on charges of causing death due to negligence.
The incident took place around 3.20 pm on March 18. Police identified the deceased as Ujjwal Mujumdar (32), a native of Nadia district in West Bengal and a resident at the Lotus Realty project in Balewadi. A First Information Report has been registered against proprietor Praveen Chandrakant Jawalkar and contractor Mahendra Keshav Chandge under charges of causing death due to negligence.
The FIR was lodged at Baner police station by Mujumdar’s wife, Sarasvati (28). According to the complaint, when it briefly rained around 3.20 pm on March 18, Mujumdar, who was working at the site, began winding the electric cable of a plywood cutter machine. Due to an open joint in the wire, he received an electric shock and fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
“A case of accidental death was registered at Baner police station immediately after the incident. An inquiry was conducted under provisions of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Inquiry revealed that no safety gear or equipment had been provided by the proprietor of the project and contractor. Subsequently two have been booked under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita which pertains to causing death by negligence,” said an officer from Baner police station.
The officer added that no arrests have been made so far and notices have been issued to the accused to appear before the investigating officer.