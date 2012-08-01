Cargo on platforms hindering movement,complain passengers

Passengers at Pune railway station are complaining of inconvenience due to outbound cargo kept haphazardly alongside the railway platforms. Passengers say the cargo is hindering their movement on the platform.

The cargo is handled by private contractors to whom the railways has outsourced the work.

These contractors many a times do not unload the cargo from the vehicles that are parked at the platforms for hours. The problem is more grave at platform numbers 1,2 and 3.

The parcels lying on the platforms not only cause severe inconvenience to passengers boarding and alighting the trains,but many a times they lead to accidents also,said Harsha Shah of Railway Pravasi Group. The cargo occupy almost three-fourths of the platform,he said.

There are instances when while boarding a train in hurry,passengers fall down due to the cargo kept in the way. Though theres a designated space to store the parcels,contractors hardly use it, said Shah.

Start eight new trains from Shivajinagar station

We would like to congratulate the Central Railways for starting two trains from Shivajinagar railway station. While continuing with our earlier demand to strengthen Lonavala-Pune-Daund corridor so that it provides a reliable,safe and cheaper transport to lakhs of commuters (students,industrial employees,traders,patients,visitors),we demand that

(1) Daily eight more peak-hour local trains be started from Shivajinagar to Akurdi railway station; 4 in the morning and 4 in the evening at an interval of half an hour. As claimed by railway officials,trains from Shivajinagar will save 20 minutes and two trains out of eight can run during this time.

(2) One more track at Shivajinagar railway station.

(3) Additional ticket window.

(4) Complementary PMPL bus services with adequate frequency be provided at railway station enroute i.e. Shivajinagar,Dapodi,Pimpri,Chinchwad and Akurdi.

(5) Autorickshaws need to be strictly disciplined on lines of CST railway station,Mumbai. Autorickshaws should not block or harass railway or bus commuters.

(6) This will give great relief to at least 20,000 commuters who go through miserable time travelling either by their vehicles or by unreliable and uncomfortable PMPL buses.

(7) This will also help reduce air pollution as then many citizens will prefer not to commute by own vehicles but use train/bus,if convenient.

All public representatives from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are requested to pursue the matter with railways and PMPML.

