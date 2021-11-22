Caretaker flees with Pune woman’s ornaments worth Rs 9 lakh

Cops said a woman, who was working as a caretaker for the complainant, stole gold and silver ornaments from the house between November 4 and November 11.

The police have launched a probe after the caretaker of a senior citizen in Erandwane fled with ornaments worth Rs 9.17 lakh from her residence. The 62-year-old victim lodged an FIR in this regard at Deccan police station Saturday.