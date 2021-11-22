scorecardresearch
Caretaker flees with Pune woman’s ornaments worth Rs 9 lakh

Cops said a woman, who was working as a caretaker for the 62-year-old complainant, stole gold and silver ornaments from the house between Nov 4 and Nov 11.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 22, 2021 1:48:58 pm
The police have launched a probe after the caretaker of a senior citizen in Erandwane fled with ornaments worth Rs 9.17 lakh from her residence. The 62-year-old victim lodged an FIR in this regard at Deccan police station Saturday.

Cops said a woman, who was working as a caretaker for the complainant, stole gold and silver ornaments from the house between November 4 and November 11. Police have booked the caretaker under section 381 (theft by clerk/servant) of the Indian Penal Code. She is yet to be arrested.

