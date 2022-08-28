Car rams into traffic cop, drags him for 800 metres in Nigdi; driver arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the driver of a speeding car that rammed into a policeman on traffic duty at the Khandoba Mal chowk in Nigdi, on Friday evening.Police have identified the accused as Bharat Jaid (28), a resident of Khed. The cop, identified as police naik Devramana Pardhi, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Nigdi police station.

Police said Pardhi was on traffic duty at the Khandoba Mal chowk in Nigdi. He saw a car with no number plate and tinted glasses at around 5.30 pm. So he tried to stop the car.But the driver continued to drive and the car went on to hit Pardhi. The cop fell on the bonnet of the car.

Even then the driver did not stop and dragged the traffic cop for about 800 metres. The driver was booked on charges of attempt to murder.