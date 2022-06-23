Car driver thrashed, robbed in Khadki

A Mumbai-based car driver was thrashed and robbed by three persons from another car, on the Elphinstone Road in Khadki Bazaar, on Monday morning.

The victim, Prasannajit Biswas (24), a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, lodged an FIR at Khadki police station on Tuesday.

Police said Biswas is a driver of a private car. On Monday morning, he was coming from Mumbai to Pune in his car to deliver some medical products in the Koregaon Park area. Around 10 am, his car slipped on a speed-breaker on Elphinstone Road. Due to it, the vehicle dashed on the number plate of another car on the same route.

Three persons in this car including its driver got angry. They intercepted Biswas and thrashed him for allegedly causing damage to their car. Then they allegedly robbed his cash of Rs 4,500, forced him to transfer Rs 3,022 by Google Pay and also snatched his bluetooth device worth Rs 5,00.

Later, Biswas approached the police and lodged a complaint of robbery. Police have booked three unidentified accused persons under sections 394, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub inspector Mohan Salvi said no arrests have been made yet.