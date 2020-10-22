Capt called Navjot Sidhu, told him to speak in Vidhan Sabha: Harish Rawat

Amarinder, on Wednesday, appeared softened towards Sidhu when he was questioned by the media.

A day after former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu seconded the resolution against the Centre’s farm Acts, brought by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat said that it was the Chief Minister’s initiative to get him on board.

“Captain Sahib had called him. He had told him that he will have to speak in Vidhan Sabha. Navjot Singh Sidhu came and spoke well,” said Rawat while speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday.

On whether the differences between the duo were ironed out, Rawat said, “There are no differences. They are on the same page.”

After Amarinder and Sidhu “bonhomie” in Vidhan Sabha, the Congress has been abuzz that Sidhu is being given a role in the government soon. Sources indicated that he could be handed over Power portfolio as well as another important department.

Rawat, however, remained tightlipped on the issue and said, “We have been really busy with farm Bills. All our energies were concentrated on passing these Bills. I will take another 15 days to work on the organisation. Then we will see who gets what.”

Sources indicated that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was behind the current “bonhomie” between Amarinder and Sidhu. She was the force behind Sidhu’s entry in the Congress earlier despite the CM and the then general secretary incharge Asha Kumari opposing his entry tooth and nail.

Amarinder, on Wednesday, appeared softened towards Sidhu when he was questioned by the media. While responding to a question, he said that he was happy that Sidhu came to House on Tuesday and spoke well. He said he did not know that it was Sidhu’s birthday otherwise he would have wished him.

Rawat even celebrated Sidhu’s birthday on Tuesday after coming to Chandigarh. A senior party leader said that Rawat was already scheduled to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday. But a group of leaders feels that Rawat cutting his birthday cake and sharing a video of the ceremony on social media conveyed a strong message that the party high command was backing Sidhu strongly.

However, the second line of leadership is not very elated at the importance being given to Sidhu by the high command. The discomfiture is palpable. “Many have been wanting to know what is happening, especially when the Congress is feeling that there is a strong chance for the Congress to stage a comeback in the next Assembly election,” a party leader said

