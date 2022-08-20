Cantabile Pune to conduct ‘Thankful’ concert on August 28 , raise funds for old age home

Cantabile Pune is set to conduct ‘Thankful’, a musical concert with performances by its adult and children’s choir, on August 28 at Bishop’s School, Camp. The concert is a fund-raising event in aid of the Eventide Home for the Elderly situated at Pulgate.

Founded in 2012 by Ferieda Havewalla, Cantabile (pronounced kahn-tah-bi-ley) is a noted institute in Pune for music, speech and drama. The institute is named after the Italian word Cantabilé meaning ‘in a singing style’.

Cantabile conducts piano classes for students of all ages and has two choirs – the Bel Canto Adult Choir and the Bel Cantilena Children’s Choir. The institute also conducts classes for honing speech, drama and communication skills. Cantabile continues to run on the same lines as St. Cecilia’s, which was one of the oldest music schools in Pune, where Ferieda started her music lessons under her teacher, the late Enid Roberts.

Havewalla said that she had continued to teach at St Cecilia’s under the late Veera Pooniwala, her teacher, guide, and friend, from 1997 to 2012. From 2012 to 2015, she started piano classes from her residence while choir and speech classes were conducted at St Mary’s Training College in the initial years. It was on September 8, 2015 that Cantabile was formally inaugurated and it is now an official centre for the Trinity College London examinations.

Bel Canto has been a part of Cantabile since the school was formed in 2012. It comprises adults from all parts of the city, many from completely non-musical backgrounds, people who just want a chance to sing. From a small 12-voice ensemble, Bel Canto has now grown into a fully-fledged 50-voice choir with soprano, alto, tenor and bass sections. ‘Bel Canto’ is an Italian term for beautiful singing and that is the main aim of the conductor and the singers.

“Bel Canto’s repertoire includes works ranging from classical to Broadway and popular music. The choir has performed for several years now, doing concerts twice a year in Pune. During the two years of the Covid pandemic, Bel Canto continued to perform virtually,” says Havewalla.

Bel Cantilena comprises children from various schools all over Pune, all between the ages of 5 and 13. Choir rehearsals are held every Saturday morning. “Now that the children can come to physical class, there is a distinctive feeling of excitement and joy amongst them at being able to sing together again, after nearly two years of no physical choir practice,” she adds.