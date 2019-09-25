Can’t start civic project in poll period even if work orders issued: PMC chief

As the Model Code of Conduct has already come in force in the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will not be able to carry out the pending civic work despite issuing work orders for the same.

“If the civic work order has been issued till September 21 but the actual work is yet to start, then the work can only be started after the completion of the election process,” Municipal Commissioner Sourabh Rao told civic departments.

If work on the civic project has begun before September 21, the day the code of conduct came into effect, then it will continue, he said.

In the days before the announcement of the election date, there was a rush to get several proposals approved in the civic Standing Committee, so that they don’t get delayed due to the code of conduct. The PMC Standing Committee had approved nearly 500 proposals, most of them tender proposals for civic work.

The municipal commissioner has also directed the civic departments to remove illegal political advertisements from all public places, including railway stations, bus stops, airport, public roads, buses and civic bodies, among others.

Illegal political advertisements in private properties should also be removed immediately, said Rao.