‘Can’t feed even 20 people’: Catering services come to standstill with LPG shortage
With commercial LPG supply restricted in the country due to the conflict in West Asia caused by Israel-US strikes on Iran, many catering services in Pune are having to turn down willing customers, even if they are willing to pay extra.
When Baner resident Anupama Singh tried to plan a welcome party for a newly-wed bride in her residential society this upcoming Sunday, all she met with was disappointment. With commercial LPG supply restricted in the country due to the conflict in West Asia caused by Israel-US strikes on Iran, many catering services in Pune are having to turn down willing customers, even if they are willing to pay extra.
“I tried to call small, medium, big, all types of caterers. I even told them that if they need any help we can do that. But they are saying ‘gas hi nahi hai’. They are not encouraged by any transportation help. Paying more is also not helping,” she said.
The owner of a food cart in Khadki that also does catering jobs, said that he has had to refuse multiple orders. “It is a very bad situation. If there are no cylinders how can I take catering orders? I got a cylinder around 15 days ago. My cart is also completely shut and I have refused 8 catering orders. I can’t even feed 20 people if there are no cylinders.” Four of his workers have returned to their villages as the cart is shut currently due to the lack of cylinders.
Singh said, “These caterers do a function in our society every three weeks or once a month for sure. They will never refuse our orders. But they clearly said now that they just can’t do it. One of my parties was for 20 people and another one I wanted to book was for 45. But even at these numbers they are unable to fulfill,” she added.
Suresh Mali, President of Pune District Catering Association, told The Indian Express, “Khup bhayankar paristiti aahe (It is a horrible situation). We are not able to fulfill orders and not a single cylinder is available. Almost everyone has stopped bookings, and even current bookings are not being taken. We have a total of 12,000 caterer members.”
“There have been fights with customers as well. They are saying that we need our booking fulfilled, we don’t need anything else. I have personally held back 27 of my orders. A minimum of three cylinders is needed for any catering service. Induction cookers are also not available. Even if someone has induction cookers, how many induction cookers can you use on 64 KV? You cannot load it with 30 induction cookers,” he added.
Some big caterers still have stock left, but are running out soon. Jitendra Chaudhary of Kalu Maharaj Caterers said that they had cylinder stock left for their next two bookings only. “We said no to two bookings already and we are not taking any future bookings. We will have the last event on 21 March, after that we will have to shutter. We have at least 8-10 bookings and we have told them that if the LPG issue is resolved only then we will be able to
fulfil your order. More than 20 are waiting.”
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Chaudhary says he is more concerned about his workers, 200-300 of whom are employed by him for every event. “The loss is not mine, it is the workers. If they sit at home, it is a big loss for them. It does not really matter if we get more or less orders, we are not concerned about that currently. But the workers earn 15,000 to 25,000 every month. What will they do?” With no end to the crisis in sight, the catering workers stare at an uncertain future.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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