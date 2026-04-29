Two Marathi films selected for Marché du Cannes Film festival

The two Marathi films ‘Jeev’ (The Creature) and ‘April May 99’ have been picked for the prestigious Marché du Film section of the Cannes International Film Festival in France. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

In a major win for regional cinema, two Marathi films ‘Jeev’ (The Creature) and ‘April May 99’ have been picked for the prestigious Marché du Film section of the Cannes International Film Festival in France. The announcement was made by Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.

Jeev ( The Creature) is directed by Ravindra Jadhav, this film explores the traditions and customs of the tribal Konkani community in Maharashtra.

Jeev is a 104-minute feature film in Marathi. When the elder of the Chaure family, father of the young protagonist Miru, dies on the day of Holi, an ancient custom is invoked. Until the departed soul (jeev) returns to the family by the next Holi, no festivals may be celebrated and no sweets prepared.