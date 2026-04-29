Two Marathi films selected for Marché du Cannes Film festival

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Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
In a major win for regional cinema, two Marathi films ‘Jeev’ (The Creature) and ‘April May 99’ have been picked for the prestigious Marché du Film section of the Cannes International Film Festival in France. The announcement was made by Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation.
Jeev ( The Creature) is directed by Ravindra Jadhav, this film explores the traditions and customs of the tribal Konkani community in Maharashtra.
Jeev is a 104-minute feature film in Marathi. When the elder of the Chaure family, father of the young protagonist Miru, dies on the day of Holi, an ancient custom is invoked. Until the departed soul (jeev) returns to the family by the next Holi, no festivals may be celebrated and no sweets prepared.
This return is believed to occur through the birth of a new life human, animal, or bird, As the year unfolds, Miru, along with his mother, wife, and young son, struggle to ensure that a new jeev appears in their household before next Holi. Their efforts are repeatedly obstructed by relatives who seek to isolate and boycott the family, Social pressure mounts, raising the threat of expulsion into the forest, away from the community. Caught between belief and survival, Miru’s family confronts rigid tradition, hostility, and uncertainty.
Ravindra Jadhav told the Indian Express, “When I heard that my film was selected for Cannes, my entire journey flashed before my eyes. I had only ever heard of the festival, but I decided to submit my film and now it’s being showcased at the Cannes Film Market for the world to see. It feels incredible. I’m grateful for the support of God, my friends, and my family, their blessings brought me here. I’ve been able to prove myself, but none of this would be possible without my team. My wife, Usha Jadhav, the film’s producer, has been a constant pillar of support throughout this journey.”
April May 99, directed by Rohan Mapuskar, is a nostalgic coming of age tale set in the pre-digital summer of 1999 in Shrivardhan. Three 14-year-old best friends Krushna, Prasad, and Siddhesh eagerly await their school vacation filled with cycling, games, and carefree adventures.
Their plans unravel when Prasad’s father insists on sending him to Mumbai for an English course, sparking resistance from the group.
Enter Jaie, a charming girl from Pune visiting her aunt. Prasad’s father cancels the trip on the condition that Jaie tutors Prasad in English while he helps her adjust to village life. Her arrival disrupts the boys’ dynamic, igniting friction, testing loyalties, and sparking unexpected bonds. Through laughter, rivalries, and heartfelt moments, the four teens navigate adolescence, self-discovery, and the fleeting innocence of youth.
The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from 12th to 23rd next month in France. A panel of experts, including Chhaya Kadam, Amol Parchure, Trupti Bhoir, Bhausaheb Karhade and Vijay Khochikar, was involved in the selection process.
The writer is an intern with The Indian Express.