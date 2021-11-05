Cane growers in a fix over I-T dept’s action on Jarandeshwar mill

THE INCOME Tax (I-T) Department’s decision to attach the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Koregaon taluka of Satara district, has put a question mark over the fate of more than 50,000 sugarcane growers in the area. There is uncertainty about whether the mill will commence crushing even as the full implication of the action by the I-T department is yet to be understood.



On Tuesday, the I-T department had provisionally attached properties with alleged connections to Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Other than the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill in Satara, this action saw I-T sleuths zeroing in on properties in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988. Pawar has denied any link to the properties. Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate had also attached the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill, alleging major corruption in the way it was sold by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Located in Koregaon taluka of Satara, this private mill was earlier a cooperative mill started by former minister Shalini Patil. Excessive bad loans had forced the bank to auction it off with Patil and others alleging corruption in the manner of auction. Pawar had consistently denied any wrongdoing in the auction.

With one of the highest sugar recovery rates in the region, the mill had crushed 14.38 lakh tonnes of cane last season. The total payment as per the fair remunerative price (FRP) to farmers was supposed to be Rs 420.67 crore. Till date, the mill had paid its farmers Rs 402.72 crore. Non-clearance of the total dues have led Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to withhold the mill’s crushing licence.

Former minister and NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde told The Indian Express that Jarandeshwar is the only mill in the north of Satara with good crushing capacity and has consistently paid its farmers better than others. This year, the mill has increased its crushing capacity from 7,500 tonnes of cane per day to 10,000 tonnes per day. As per data from the sugar commissioner’s office, the mill has a total registration of 20 lakh tonnes of cane to be crushed this year.

One of the reasons why the mill failed to clear its dues is the attachment of its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate. Farmers in the area area are worried about how they will sell their cane in case the mill does not operate, Shinde said. “The I-T and ED should not come in the way of functioning of the mill and payment of farmers. If they want to take action, they should but the farmers should not suffer,” he said.



Besides Katav and Koregaon, the mill draws cane from Wai, Karad, Phaltan talukas of Satara district and even from Pune district. Given that three mills in north Satara have not been able to raise enough funds to run

this season, any obstacle in the operation of Jarandeshwar would become a serious issue in the area.