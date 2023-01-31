Cancer support group organises marathon in Pune on February 5

“Cancer, the word itself creates fear in the minds of patients and family members. But the choice is ours. Should we let cancer be larger than our life or then allow one’s life to be more than just cancer,” says Anoop Mehta, 49, a cancer survivor.

Mehta, along with a few other cancer survivors, has planned an ‘Umeed Ki Run’ in Pune on February 5 that also coincides with the launch of a support group.

“The Umeed Ki Run is a statement that signifies my life is more than just cancer,” Mehta says. This patient-driven initiative has been supported by the Oncology group of Pune (that has approximately 150 doctors), says Dr Sujai Hegde, senior surgical oncologist at Ruby Hall Clinic.

The initiative is also supported by Free Runners, cancer survivors and others. The marathon has also been organised in association with B J Medical College. Villoo Poonawalla Memorial Hospital is sponsoring the event.

Positive thinking among patients with cancer helps them in their treatment and recovery phase. Interactions with cancer survivors are often helpful and motivating for those dealing with cancer, says Mehta, who adds that cancer survivors can become motivational buddies.

“Considering this, we are forming a support group by the name ‘Umeed’. This group will help patients in many ways,” he says and appeals to the majority of patients and cancer survivors to actively join the cancer support group.

The motive behind this marathon is to bring together many survivors who can run together and motivate patients newly detected with cancer that he/she is not alone. “The aim is to spread the message that we have overcome this disease so that the new patient also can beat cancer,” Mehta says.

February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day. The marathon will also have doctors running with patients and cancer survivors.

The marathon (1 km, 3 km, 5 km and 10 km) will start at 6 am and is expected to get over by 8 am. Among the chief guests are superintendent of police Nidhin Valson, a cancer survivor who completed Half Ironman after his treatment; and Dr Namita Kohok, another survivor who has a doctorate in educational administration and is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, motivational speaker, powerlifting champion and national level gold medalist.