Cancelled Ayodhya trip as a trap was being laid for me, says Raj Thackeray at Pune rally

Two days after he called off his proposed Ayodhya visit, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday alleged that he was forced to take the decision in view of a “trap” that was being laid for him and his workers ahead of the election season in Maharashtra.

“Those who were rattled by my announcement to visit Ayodhya were planning to lay down a trap…,” the MNS chief said while addressing a morning rally at the overflowing Ganesh Kala Kridha Manch in Pune city. Elections to 14 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and scores of gram panchayats are overdue in Maharashtra.

“When I tweeted that my Ayodhya visit has been put on hold for now, many did not like it, some took potshots. I allowed some people to keep talking about it for two days after which I had decided to clarify my stand to Maharashtra and the country,” he said.

Setting the record straight, Thackeray said, “The day I had made the announcement regarding pulling down loudspeakers from mosques, I had also announced that I would be visiting Ayodhya. After that, a lot happened. It was said that I would not be allowed to enter Ayodhya. I was watching all this… I was getting information from Mumbai, Delhi and even from Uttar Pradesh… People were telling me what exactly is happening. Then I realised this was a trap… I should not get trapped… It all started in Maharashtra, all this had a Maharashtra connection.”

Recalling the razing of the Babri Masjid, the MNS chief said, “After kar sevaks from across the country who went to Ayodhya were killed, I had seen the visuals of their bodies floating in Sharayu river on Doordarshan. I wanted to go to Ayodhya not only to have darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi, but also wanted to visit the place where the kar sevaks were killed and have darshan.”

Raj added that if he had decided to still visit Ayodhya, then MNS workers and many Hindus would have followed him. “If anything had happened, our boys would have retaliated. Then, they would have slapped cases on our workers and leaders who would have been put in jail. They would have been caught in legal tangles. All this would have happened right at the time of the elections in the state…All this was a trap. I didn’t want to lose my boys at the time of the election, I didn’t want to lose my strength…I was ready for the abuses, I was ready to face the criticism, that’s why I cancelled the Ayodhya visit for now,” he said.