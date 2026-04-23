Can you spot a serial killer? This mind-bending Pune exhibition challenges your brain’s snap judgments

Pune-based ARISA was founded by Kohinoor Darda, who has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience and researches how the brain and mind are engaged and influenced by art, and how humans navigate in their social world.

Half a dozen almost-identical faces of women stare from a wall, and you need to select the one you want to be friends with. A closer look at the images reveals certain differences. You begin to distance yourself from some, ignore a couple, and warm towards others until you pick the most beautiful face to be your friend.

There is no wrong answer – except when your guide informs you, “What if I told you that this is a serial killer? You wouldn’t want to be friends with her then, right?”

This exercise is a demonstration of snap judgment, wherein the brain has limited amount of information, but needs to make a decision. It takes whatever information it has available, compares it to past experiences or patterns, and arrives at a decision.