Can you spot a serial killer? This mind-bending Pune exhibition challenges your brain’s snap judgments

ARISA Foundation’s immersive exhibition at Empress Botanical Garden in Pune makes visitors confront snap judgement, illusion and the mechanics of the mind.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneApr 23, 2026 01:25 PM IST
Pune-based ARISA was founded by Kohinoor Darda, who has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience and researches how the brain and mind are engaged and influenced by art, and how humans navigate in their social world.Pune-based ARISA was founded by Kohinoor Darda, who has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience and researches how the brain and mind are engaged and influenced by art, and how humans navigate in their social world.
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Half a dozen almost-identical faces of women stare from a wall, and you need to select the one you want to be friends with. A closer look at the images reveals certain differences. You begin to distance yourself from some, ignore a couple, and warm towards others until you pick the most beautiful face to be your friend.

There is no wrong answer – except when your guide informs you, “What if I told you that this is a serial killer? You wouldn’t want to be friends with her then, right?”

This exercise is a demonstration of snap judgment, wherein the brain has limited amount of information, but needs to make a decision. It takes whatever information it has available, compares it to past experiences or patterns, and arrives at a decision.

“This isn’t a foolproof method at all. Instead, it amounts to prejudice, even profiling. If we flip this, what we see is that we believe that beauty is good by itself. We tend to presume that anything that’s beautiful or looks presentable is automatically good because we associate positive qualities with beauty,” says the guide.

Titled ‘The Speed of Judgement’, this is one of the experiences that are on offer at Art of Perception, an exhibition that unites brain science, mental health, and art. It is being held at RRBCEA, the Empress Botanical Garden, Pune, as part of a Creative Lab Festival till May 17.

Art of Perception is organised by Pune-based ARISA Foundation, which integrates art, neuroscience, and psychology to promote mental health and well-being. ARISA was founded by Kohinoor Darda, who has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience and researches how the brain and mind are engaged and influenced by art, and how humans navigate in their social world.

At the beginning of the exhibition, you are told that it is built on a simple idea that the brain, the mind, and the body together create a person’s experience of the world.

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“When you become aware of this, you can gently support your well-being and move at your own pace,” says Hansika Mangwani, a new media and mixed media artist from ARISA Foundation.

A tour of seven zones

The exhibition is split into seven zones, of which the seventh comprises outdoor installations. A tour of the seven zones begins with the bio-feedback zone titled Effection, where a sensor records the visitor’s heart rate data, which is reflected in the light and sound patterns of the room. If a person practises breathing and lowers their heart rate, they will see that the room will also calm down.

In the next few rooms, which range from the Aesthetic Triad to the Illusion Zone, you understand how different parts of the brain respond to varied sensations, from visual cues to pattern spotting; you understand the power of making repetitive patterns in grounding you, and how perception works. An image of a skull begins to reveal a completely different figure, while an image of snakes appears to move.

Artwork by neurodiverse individuals

An important part of the show is artwork by neurodiverse individuals, which attempts to sensitise viewers into the value of different expressions in art and in society. By the time the exhibition winds up at the section titled The Living Pause, you are a little more aware of your breath, thoughts, and yourself in your surroundings.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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