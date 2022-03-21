Campus watch: Facing year loss, fresher students reached Ukraine day before war broke out

Of all the stories that have been emerging from among the Indians who were evacuated from conflict-torn Ukraine in recent weeks, the most shocking is that a day before the war broke out, scores of students from the country had arrived in the eastern Europe nation due to increasing pressure to confirm their admissions, despite the risks involved.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Many first-year Indian students who had just taken admission in medical colleges in Ukraine said they reached Kyiv airport on February 22 and 23 from India, amid signs of worsening conflict. A sense of security instilled by agents regarding their safety within the campus and a lack of response to repeated requests to allow them to complete the admission formalities from India were the main reasons that led them to take the huge risk. Faced with the prospect of losing a year and the money which their parents had paid as fees, several students landed in Ukraine to complete admission formalities a day before shelling began and airports were closed.

Eighteen-year-old Deepak Kakade, a resident of Kinwat taluka in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, landed in Kyiv on February 23, a day before shelling forced the airport to shut. Kakade, who hails from a family of farmers, had taken admission at the Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi. His cousin who was a second-year student at the same university had advised him not to travel since tensions were mounting.

“We had asked the agents if we could postpone the travel but they said we didn’t have a choice. We had paid the fees but to confirm seats, we needed to land in Ukraine before February 27 and get an immigration certificate which needs to be submitted to the university. If we didn’t do that, we could lose the seat. It meant the loss of a year and giving NEET all over again since the Medical Council of India (MCI) rules say we need to clear it to get admission in another country. My parents’ hard-earned savings, my career and an entire year were all at stake, so I had to take the risk of going there,” Kakade said.

According to the students, once they landed in Kyiv, they were taken to their universities in the western part of that country where they reached on February 24, the day when the airport was shut. The students wrote a written test at their university the same day, one which would determine which batch they would be joining, and evacuations began the next day.

Allahabad resident Parth Dixit, who was Kakade’s roommate for a day, had spent three years preparing for the NEET entrance exam in Kota before he took admission at the Bukovinian State Medical University.

“I don’t have any more time to lose, a year drop is not an option. Yet, because of security concerns, we had delayed going to Ukraine. We were actually supposed to leave on February 12 and we reached Delhi as well, but returned thinking that we will delay the travel either till the situation becomes normal in Ukraine or till we get another option to complete the formalities. But since we didn’t get any option and the deadline of February 27 was approaching, we decided to go. At that time, flights were also operating,” he said.

Another reason which prompted them to travel was that they were headed to the western part of that country which was not much affected by the tensions, so they had a sense of security. “The consultant through whom we had done the admission told us that the fighting was on the other side of the country and the region where we were going was not affected. In fact, it is still not affected so much,” said Arun Ramchandra, a student from Chennai who landed in Ukraine on February 23 and was evacuated through Romania as part of Operation Ganga on February 27.

Dixit, who was evacuated a day later, recalled how his family had spread out a map of Ukraine at home before he left, to understand the danger. “No parent wants to send their child into a war zone. But the war had not broken out then, there were tensions in the border areas. So when the consultant said our area is safe, we spread out a map to check how far our place was from the area with tensions. But even then, to be honest, we didn’t think things would get this bad. Since flights were operating, I was worried that if other students reach there and complete admission formalities, those who did not reach might lose seats,” he said.

Meanwhile, even as online classes began last week, the students have no clarity about their future. While Kakade is hoping for the Indian government to provide a solution, like admission to a medical college in India, Dixit said he would return to Ukraine once the situation turns normal.

Ramachandra, on the other hand, has already started looking at other options. “Even if the war gets over soon, we don’t know whether things will return to normalcy and how much time it will take. I can return to Ukraine, but my parents are talking to consultants about other countries as well. A lot is to be considered since fees were paid for the first semester and my documents were submitted,” he said.