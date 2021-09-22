Pune Campus watch: Demand for offline classes, pending appointments of teachers; Uday Samant flooded with requests

Within hours of Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announcing a Janta Darbar to be held in Mumbai tomorrow (Thursday), teachers and students from across the state have flooded his timeline with requests for resolution of pending issues.

The Shiv Sena MLA had held several such open meetings across the state in the past also, including one at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) last year. On Tuesday night, Samant tweeted that he would be holding a Janta Darbar at the Shiv Sena party office, Shivaalay, in Mumbai from 9 am to 11 am on Thursday. The meeting is open to all and will follow Covid-19 protocols like masking and social distancing.

As soon as the announcement was made, several students, parents and professors took to social media with requests. Most of them pertained to reopening universities and colleges for physical classes with students stating that learning technical subjects online was difficult.

Plenty of students complained that centres for MHT CET entrance exams, which began on Tuesday and scheduled to end on October 1, were allotted 50-100 kilometres away from their homes.

The pending appointments of National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Eligibility Test (SET) qualified teachers on vacant posts, increasing the remuneration of teachers on hourly wages and giving them permanent appointments were another set of requests made to the minister on Twitter.