Campus watch: Deccan College’s 4 new courses likely by next academic year

The four new proposed courses by the Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute could be introduced only in the academic year of 2022-23, the college officials have hinted.

In August, Deccan College announced plans to introduce full-time Master of Science or Master of Arts in computational linguistics, heritage site management and scientific conservation, museology and environment archaeology during October or November this year, subject to the final approval from the Maharashtra government’s department of higher education.

“Along with Deccan College’s academic council, its board of management, which is the highest authority at the college-management level, has approved the introduction of the four courses. We now need to get the approval of the state department of higher education and also the University Grants Commission (UGC). If not by November, the courses will commence in July next year,” said Prof Pramod Pandey, vice-chancellor, Deccan College.

The courses were being planned as part of the bicentenary year celebrations which was observed last week.

Another proposal to mark the 200th year was the establishment of an Institute of Contemporary Indology with the help of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, some Indology departments from outside the country and other departments.

Being the third oldest higher education institute in the country, Deccan College offers some of the rare and full-time courses on archaeology, linguistics and their popularity has been growing, the academics noted. In addition, there are several short-term and weekend courses available.

“This year, there was a lot of interest from among the Chinese students for some of our courses. The final date for submitting the applications towards this year’s admissions had to be postponed,” the VC said.

