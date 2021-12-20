Campus Watch: Deadline extended for admissions to open learning courses at SPPU

Candidates wanting to enrol in the distance and open learning courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have one more chance as the university has extended the deadline for admissions to these courses.

Online applications can be made by students on the School of Open Learning department’s page at the university’s website until 11 am on December 30. However, the deadline has only been extended for the first year of BA, BCom, MA and MCom courses.

For admissions, students first have to create a profile on the admission portal and confirm all details, after which the option to select courses is made available. For undergraduate courses, students would have to furnish a Class XII mark sheet while for postgraduate courses, they would have to furnish a graduation mark sheet. Besides mark sheet, students would need to submit a leaving or migration certificate. The academic session was earlier expected to begin from November 2021.

Currently, the university offers two first-year undergraduate degrees, ie FYBA, SYBA and FYBCoM and SYBCoM through distance mode, besides offering postgraduate degrees like MA in various specialisations like history, political science, journalism, English and sociology, MCoM and an MBA degree in distance mode.

Open to all, the SOL courses are popular among professionals seeking to take up degrees after having left education mid-way for several reasons or students who seek to work full-time and study part-time through distance mode. In the last academic year, more than 13,000 students had taken admission to the open learning courses.