Maharashtra: Campaigners against ‘virginity tests’ seek govt intervention to stop practice

Complaining of yet another case of forced “virginity test” on a newly-married woman of the Kanjarbhat community, activists of the community as well as members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) have written to two state ministers, seeking intervention of the state government in stopping the practice.

Krushna Indrekar, who belongs to Kanjarbhat community and is a state government officer, has written an email to Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home affairs, claiming that a newly-married highly-educated couple from well-to-do families had, under pressure of the caste panchayat, performed the “virginity test” on the bride.

A similar letter was submitted to Rajkumar Badole, minister for social justice, by MANS members, citing the same case. “We met the minister (Rajkumar Badole) and informed him of the things that happen in the name of tradition. He agreed that the issue was serious and that steps needed to be taken to stop it,” said Nandini Jadhav, a member of MANS.

EXPLAINED Without formal complaints, difficult to build a case WHILE MEMBERS of the WhatsApp group are doing a commendable job in raising awareness about the regressive practice, state administration or law enforcement agencies have so far found it difficult to intervene in the absence of a complaint from a victim couple or their family members. The community activists claim that they have received good support for their campaign, but no one wants to come forward and lodge an official complaint due to pressure from the elders and caste panchayat. Police, and even state government ministers, have said that action would be taken if a complaint is registered, but so far there have been none.

In his letter, Indrekar said he had reminded the minister of his own assurance in the state legislative assembly on February 28 last year, when, replying to Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe, he had said essential protection will be provided to those who come forward with complaints.

“We have reminded the minister of his assurance. And we have asked him to take action against those involved in forcing couples to undergo this test,” Indrekar added.

The two communications to the ministers have not named the couple in the latest case, or anyone else. However, Indrekar said the groom in this case was the son of a businessman and he had completed his higher education abroad. The bride, he said, was the daughter of a retired government official.

Activists like Indrekar have been running a campaign against their community practice through a WhatsApp group over past several months. According to them, married couples in their community are asked to spend their first night in a hotel room and given a white sheet to be put on the bed. The girl, they claim, is said to have passed the virginity test if the couple are able to show bloodstains on the white sheet the next morning. Otherwise, the girl is punished according to community customs. Indrekar said the practice was particularly rampant in Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune districts.

Kanjarbhat elders denied that such a practice was being followed. “All allegations regarding a virginity test are false and they do not have any evidence showing that a virginity test was conducted. If they come to us with evidence, we are ready to discuss the issue with them,” said Ganesh Machhare, a community leader.