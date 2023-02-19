On the campaign trail: In Chinchwad, Ashwini Jagtap says wants to realise her husband’s unfinished dream, not seeking sympathy votes

She might be a political novice, but Ashwini Jagtap has been campaigning like a seasoned politician. Fielded by the BJP from the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is being held after the death of her husband Laxman Jagtap—the most popular politician of Pimpri-Chinchwad—Ashwini has been crisscrossing the area ahead of the by-election.

The Chinchwad constituency has around 5.61 lakh voters, and is the biggest of all the three seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Jagtap family, which lives in the Pimple Gurav area, has ruled the Chinchwad constituency for 14 years. Laxman Jagtap won the seat in 2009 as an NCP rebel and then twice on a BJP ticket.

Things, however, are different altogether this time for his wife Ashwini Jagtap and the BJP. When Laxman Jagtap campaigned, he did not do so on his own. His family members always remained in the background, working in their own way. However, Ashwini Jagtap was rarely seen beyond Pimple Gurav.

But now she is travelling throughout the constituency, day in and day out, spending hours interacting with voters, delivering speeches, and visiting residential societies ahead of the bypoll on February 26. She is up against the MVA candidate Nana Kate of the National Congress Party (NCP).

The Indian Express followed her on one of her campaign trails on Maha Shivratri day.

From phone calls to society visits

Before she set off, Ashwini Jagtap was busy on her cell phones, answering every call she received from party leaders, karyakartas, and voters. As a cavalcade of cars left her residence in Pimple Gurav past 10.30 am, Ashwini Jagtap looks poised, sombre and at ease.

When her cavalcade stops at the Mayureshwar Society, she gets down from her car with folded hands. As local BJP leaders, including former corporator Shatrughan Kate, and party workers mill around her, waiting residents also rush forth to welcome her.

Advertisement

“Before we go to a particular society, we inform them that the candidate will be visiting their society to meet the people. And therefore where we go, the society members make proper arrangements like it is done in an auditorium or a hall,” says Kate.

Kate is the first to give a speech. He tells the gathering Ashwini tai has not come to campaign. “We are not here to campaign. Ashwini tai wants to meet and interact with you… All this while, it was Laxmanbhau who used to meet you and take up your grievances,” he says.

‘Complete his pending work’

Once Kate finishes his speech, Ashwini takes over. “When my husband contested elections, I concentrated more on the Pimple Gurav and Sangvi areas. But now I am going all over the constituency, to every nook and corner,” she says.

Advertisement

She talks about Pratibha Mahila Pratisthan through which she says she has set up 2000 self-help groups and given jobs to hundreds of women. She also talks about a canteen she set up during the coronavirus pandemic with the help of her husband.

“Several women who worked as maids had lost their jobs besides those working in industrial units. Hotels and eateries remained shut. At that time, I suggested to my husband that we should open a canteen where we can serve food to the needy. During the entire Covid period, we must have served food to nearly 25,000 people… We even provided meals to doctors and medical staff who worked relentlessly during Covid time. Even now, we are serving ‘khichdi’ to 3000-4000 schools,” she says, drawing applause from the small crowd.

She talks about the development of Pimple Saudagar next. She says, “Pimple Saudagar was close to the heart of my husband. The kind of development that Pimple Saudagar has seen has no parallels in the entire city. Wherever I travel in the constituency, people talk highly about Pimple Saudagar and demand that their suburb should also have similar development. Therefore, I am not seeking votes on the basis of sympathy but for the development that your own MLA carried out… I want to complete his pending work. There are several projects for which he got approvals but he could not complete them… I will take them to their logical conclusion.”

Crediting her husband for the introduction of the metro service in Pune, Ashwini recalls, “It was during one of our visits to Delhi, I insisted to my husband that we should travel by Delhi Metro. During the travel, I asked my husband what was it not possible to have such a Metro in Pune too…This was 16-17 years ago…He said why not? And then, he got down to bring the ambitious project to Pune. He travelled several times to Delhi to meet the ministers and officials, and finally metro has started in Pune.”

Talking about the Smart City projects, Ashwini Jagtap tells the voters that had it not been for her husband, the project would not have been here. “It was my husband who convinced government officials and ministers like Nitin Gadkari on the need to bring the Smart City project to Pimpri-Chinchwad… The project has helped change of face of our area,” she says.

‘Not for sympathy votes’

Advertisement

She rounds up her speech but not before striking an emotional chord with the voters. “I want to recall an incident about how my husband cherished human values. A day before he died, there was a commotion in the hospital where he was admitted. He wanted to know what was the commotion about. The doctors there told him a youth has lost his arm in an accident and needed funds to get operated on. My husband immediately called up his secretary and told him to sanction Rs 7.5 lakh from MLAs funds… Until his last breath, my husband cared for the people,” she says.

Before she moves to another society, Ashwini Jagtap tells The Indian Express, “I rarely campaigned like this before. But I always used to keep track of the activities and work that my husband was doing. And that is why I can hold forth about various developments projects, the smart city projects and the likes,” she says.

Advertisement

The effort, she says, is not to get sympathy votes over the death of her husband. “I want votes for the all-around development that my husband ensured not in Pimple Saudagar but across the constituency. He slogged relentlessly for the people and constituency. He rarely had time for his family. His constituency was his family,” she says.

At every speech, she does not fail to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders who supported her husband when he was the MLA and for standing by the family when he is no more.

Time for selfies

Advertisement

After the Mayureshwar Society, the BJP campaign team and the candidate move on to other societies like Sai Garden, Shubham Society, Seven Star, Kundan Estate, and a few others. “In every society, people from four to five societies gathered to welcome, interact and listen to the candidate,” says Kate.

Naveen Laigude, one of the BJP workers accompanying the team, says, “In every society, people come on their own to listen to Ashwinitai… People seem to be curious to know and listen to her as they have not seen her before,” he says.

After every speech, the crowd mills around Ashwini and takes pictures and selfies with her. She happily agrees. “She is a very decent, down-to-earth, and amiable person,” said a woman at Sai Garden society.

The reactions were the same in other societies too.

At one society, an elderly gentleman suddenly got up from the crowd and took charge of the mike. “I want to tell you all that how much people loved Laxmanbhau… When he died, my maid refused to work. She left her work halfway through when she got to know that Laxmanbhau has passed away. There were tears in her eyes as she left our house,” he recalled.

Shatrughan Kate says there are 168 residential societies in Pimple Saduagar alone. “It is a tough task to visit each and every society.”

By 4 pm, her campaign has to end for the day as she has to rush to Pune where senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to attend an event. “Normally, we campaign till 9 pm with a break for lunch. But today, I have to meet Amit Shahji,” she says before heading home.