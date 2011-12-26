Campaign to reduce road accidents

In a bid to bring down the rate of fatalities from traffic accidents,Save 100 lives,a campaign by Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) will be undertaken after the road safety week in January. With the current rate of around 460 deaths a year in accident cases,SPTM hopes to reduce the rate by at least 100 deaths a year.

Harshad Abhyankar of SPTM said,Our initial data analysis reveals that of the 460 deaths in 2010-11,about 235 have been the ones on two-wheelers and only three were found wearing helmets. Around 149 pedestrians were killed,of which 76 died while crossing the road. We will try to identify such accident hotspots,vehicles more prone to accidents as part of the awareness measures.

He said it would not just be an SPTM movement,with the Pune Traffic Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) too being involved. We plan to give our detailed schedules to the traffic police and PMC and large groups will cross the roads at the said signals. If we dont find the signal lights working or no zebra crossings,we will stand there and not cross. This way,at least at some places zebra crossings will get painted. As of now,we have given out reflective tapes to school students that they can stick on their backpacks,enabling them to cross roads safely in the evenings. More such plans are in the pipeline, he added.

Another objection raised by SPTM members was that of the newly changed norms near Bund Garden,making traffic flow circular,leading to faster vehicular movement.

