Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Campaign launched for pedestrian safety

A Mascot, Zebi - the Zebra - was launched to create awareness. There has been a 67 per cent rise in pedestrian deaths as compared to 2019, according to an official.

To create awareness on pedestrian safety, Credai-Pune Metro and Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) have jointly launched a pedestrian safety campaign, ‘Paul Pudhe – Hat Samor’ in the city. Experts said there was a need for creating awareness as there has been a huge increase in pedestrian deaths in the past three-four years.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 05:01 IST
