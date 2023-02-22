Campaign launched for pedestrian safety

There has been a 67 per cent rise in pedestrian deaths as compared to 2019, according to an official.

To create awareness on pedestrian safety, Credai-Pune Metro and Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) have jointly launched a pedestrian safety campaign, ‘Paul Pudhe – Hat Samor’ in the city. Experts said there was a need for creating awareness as there has been a huge increase in pedestrian deaths in the past three-four years.

A Mascot, Zebi – the Zebra – was launched to create awareness. There has been a 67 per cent rise in pedestrian deaths as compared to 2019, according to an official.