Pune: Camera traps to be set up in area where leopard was sighted

CAMERA traps will be installed in and around the area where an early morning attack by a leopard was reported in Hadapsar on Tuesday. The camera traps will help study the path of the animal in the region, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of Maharashtra, Sunil Limaye.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Limaye said, “I have instructed Pune DCF Rahul Patil to take all the required measures to rescue the leopard, including installing trap cages in the area and using the tranquiliser gun if the situation calls for it. I have also directed that camera traps be installed in the area to understand the path of movement of the leopard so that subsequent steps can be contemplated.”

Late on Tuesday night, the Forest Department, after a coordinated operation with local police and PMC, captured and rescued the leopard.

Camera traps are devices that click images after being triggered by a movement or change in activity in its vicinity, like the movement of an animal.

Deputy Conservator of Forest for Pune Division, Rahul Patil, said, “Along with trap cages, camera traps will also be installed.”

When asked about the number of these devices, Patil said, “We will not be able to specify the exact number at this stage.

Multiple such devices will be strategically placed based on the methodology.”

Limaye added, “With expanding boundaries of human habitation, it is now an accepted notion that humans will have to learn to live in areas with the presence of leopards — in rural, semi-urban and urban landscapes.”

Limaye said, “To minimise the man-leopard conflict, a Standard Operating Procedure has been put in place in Maharashtra after deliberations. This SOP has defined roles for the Forest Department, police and administration. At the same time, sustained efforts need to be taken to make the populace aware of dos and don’ts of man-animal conflict. It is said that for the one time that you have spotted a leopard, the leopard has spotted you 10 times.

People need to be made aware of its behaviour, steps to be taken after a sighting, ways to avoid crowding etc. Multi-layered efforts are being taken in this direction in areas with known presence of the leopard.”