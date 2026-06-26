Pune on my plate: How a cafe is playing with time, space and delicious food

The people behind the cafe are the founders of Second House restaurant in a century-old Portuguese house in Goa, and The Daily All Day restaurants in Mumbai and Pune.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneJun 26, 2026 09:35 PM IST
How a cafe in Pune is playing with time, space and delicious foodCafe Lento, located in a modern block in Koregaon Park (Express Photo)
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In abandoned mansions, time performs a languid dance of decay and overgrowth. As the walls of human endeavour crumble, nature sends in roots, shoots, creepers and bright sunlight. British-Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid has said in a book, “The ruins proclaim the building was beautiful”.

Arrange a few tables and chairs in the shambles, put up a bar and a coffee machine and you would have the future and the past greeting each other over a meal. That a cafe in Pune has recreated the atmosphere is homage to the power of nostalgia in a city where old landscapes are custodians of memories.

For two years, Cafe Lento, located in a modern block in Koregaon Park, was a work in progress as it acquired its chic dilapidated burnish look, antithetical to the modern cafes with their clean lines and minimalist, almost functional, decor.

Like a genteel establishment from an old era, Cafe Lento doesn’t announce itself loudly. It is quite difficult to spot if you are walking or driving around without looking for it. Yet, it has won a following in the month that it has been open. On a week-day afternoon, every table is buzzing with conversations.

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The first impression is that you have stumbled into an old-time family home. The fading yellowing walls, stained glass, rough surfaces, mosaic floor, period furniture, iron railings. In nooks, there are old black-and-white photographs. Then, you look up. What are those things on the ceiling? Dead vines lie entangled overhead and their thin shoots fall like rain over the heads of visitors. At some places, green leaves announce an intention to take over the entire space. The wilderness weaves through the architecture.

“Lento means ‘slow’ in Portuguese. By slow, we mean, not slow living, but the sense that this place has evolved over centuries. The starting point of our design concept is ‘a ruin’. Imagine a cafe existed 100 years back. Then, it was abandoned, dilapidated and became a ruin. Now, how do we make that ruin beautiful and livable again?” says Nicky Ramnani, one of the partners of Cafe Lento.

The people behind the cafe are the founders of Second House restaurant in a century-old Portuguese house in Goa, and The Daily All Day restaurants in Mumbai and Pune. Dishant Pritamani, Nicky Ramnani and other partners first opened Lento Goa in Saligao before Pune called out.

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Architect Faizaan Khatri took the cue from another architect, Ayaz Basrai, who had worked on Lento Goa. The brief was simple: A beautiful ruin. “We found yellow stones from Jaisalmer because, back in the day, there was no brick or cement. It was just stones and arches and cast iron. We’ve gone back to those materials,” says Ramnani. They broke an entire wall and put a floor-to-ceiling window so that there is maximum sunlight.

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Chef Jyoti Singh fulfills the cafe’s purpose, sending out bestsellers that are inspired by his memories and experiences. In his arsenal are cinnamon, various seasonings, sourdough brioche and a variety of ingredients made in-house as well as fresh raw material.

There is chicken soup for breakfast, based on the soup he gets to eat when he goes to his in-laws’ house in Nagaland or what he used to get in Indonesia. Every table orders French toast. The cafe sells out 150 French toasts on Sundays as every table orders at least one. The French toast is balanced and not too sweet, keeping people coming back for more. Singh, who is from Jharkhand, has worked in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and all over India, travels that are reflected in the food. “The exposure to cuisines is very diverse,” he says. When he began to recreate the familiar Jam and Bread, the chef gave it a twist. The elements are made in-house and he has a unique angle in how they process the whole bread and butter and how it is applied. “The inspiration is all around, from wherever I have worked or however we have grown up,” he says. As diners catch up over the food, it is evident that enjoying the moment needs timeless cuisine.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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