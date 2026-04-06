Cadet dies as basketball rim crashes at Pune maritime institute

Police have identified the deceased cadet as Vishal Verma, a native of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh. (Express/Image quality enhanced using AI)

A 20-year-old cadet undergoing training at the Tolani Maritime Institute in Pune died after the rim of a basketball hoop structure at the institute’s sports facility dislodged while he was hanging to it on Sunday morning.

Police said that the cadet sustained a fatal head injury after the fall. According to police, the other cadets at the institute demanded a probe into the incident alleging negligence on the part of institute.

Police have identified the deceased cadet as Vishal Verma, a native of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place around 7.20 am on Sunday.

“Initial probe suggests that Verma was exercising in the sports ground of the institute. After a run, he came to the basketball court. He was hanging to the rim of the basketball hoop structure when the rim dislodged and he fell down. He sustained a critical injury to the head. He was taken to the Talegaon General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.” said an officer from Talegaon MIDC police station.