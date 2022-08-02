Cabinet expansion soon, our government is doing good work: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday said his government is doing “good work” and that a cabinet expansion will soon take place. The government has been receiving flak for being run by only two individuals — Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, who is on a tour to Pune district, Tuesday held a meeting with public representatives and senior government officials to discuss various issues and ongoing projects.

Asked about the cabinet expansion, Shinde listed out the “pro-people” decisions taken by his government. “We have done great work in a short while. We have reduced VAT on petrol, diesel, provided relief to the farmers by resuming the scheme providing an assistance of Rs 50,000, reduced power traffic for lift irrigation and others. The cabinet expansion will happen soon too,” said Shinde.

Responding to criticism that the government is turning a blind eye to the plight of the farmers who suffered due to the heavy rains in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, Shinde said efforts are being taken on several fronts to provide relief to the farmers.

He also took a dig at Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar who recently concluded his tour of the affected districts. “We did not wait for the climate to become conducive to undertake a tour. Fadnavis saheb and I visited the affected areas by road as choppers could not fly in that climate. We have provided immediate relief and panchnamas are being conducted and the work will be over soon,” said Shinde.

Shinde was scheduled to inaugurate a civic garden named after him by former corporator and his supporter Nana Banghire in the Mohammadwadi area but the move was opposed by a section of local residents. Bhangire later clarified that the naming of the park has been cancelled and the board bearing Shinde’s name has been covered.

Shinde said, “I had told the party worker that I don’t go to events that glorify me. He may have taken the decision out of love for me. I think now the garden will be named after Dharmaveer Dinghe saheb.”