Cabinet expansion: In Pune dist, ministerial portfolios may go to MLAs of NCP, not Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, is likely to expand his cabinet next week. According to sources, MLAs from Pune district are expected to get at least three ministerial berths.

“The current session will end on Saturday. Sunday is a holiday. On Monday, if the chief minister gives the green signal, the cabinet expansion will take place,” said NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Nagpur, where the Assembly session is underway, on Thursday.

Ajit Pawar, who won from Baramati seat for the seventh time in the Assembly elections held in October, is himself in the race for the deputy chief minister’s post. Sources close to Ajit Pawar — who joined hands with the BJP to form a government with Devendra Fadnavis at the helm, only to return to the NCP after Fadnavis resigned before a floor test in the Assembly — said he is putting pressure on the NCP leadership to appoint him as the deputy chief minister.

But a Sena leader cautioned, “If he is given that post, he will start calling the shots and may galvanise support from MLAs to spring another surprise…”.

Efforts are also underway to hand over key portfolios to senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, said sources in the NCP. Dilip Walse-Patil, another senior NCP leader, is also a contender for a ministerial berth. Walse-Patil had served as the speaker during the Congress-NCP regime and also as a pro-tem speaker more recently.

The two NCP MLAs from Pune city, Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre, are unlikely to get any ministerial berths since they are both first-time MLAs, said party sources.

Anna Bansode, who was elected from Pimpri reserved constituency for the second time on an NCP ticket, is also in the race for a ministerial berth. Ajit Pawar is keen to reward Bansode with a post, as the latter had supported him when he had defied his party leadership to form a government with the BJP. If he becomes a minister, Bansode will be the first minister from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Congress has two MLAs in Pune district, but none in Pune city.

“Sangram Thoptem, who has been elected for the third time from Bhor seat, is the sole claimant for a ministerial berth,” said Congress leader Ramesh Iyer. Purandar MLA Sanjay Jagtap, who defeated Sena minister Vijay Shivtare, has been elected for the first time and is unlikely to get a ministerial berth, said sources.

Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil said the party was not keen on a ministerial berth for any of its leaders from Pune district, as none of its leaders had won here. “We have MLC Neelam Gorhe, but she is the deputy speaker of the state Legislative Council. We have strong leaders, but no MLAs and I don’t think, Sena will get any representation from Pune district in the cabinet,” he said.

