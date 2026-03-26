Cabinet approves Rs 28,840 crore Modified UDAN scheme; 100 airports, 200 helipads to come up

The largest chunk of funding, Rs 12,159 crore over eight years, is earmarked for converting 100 unserved airstrips into functional airports. (File Photo)

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday welcomed the Cabinet approval of the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Modified UDAN, calling it more than just an aviation expansion plan. “This scheme is not limited solely to facilitating travel; by boosting trade, tourism, employment, and healthcare services, it is set to provide a new direction to the nation’s holistic development,” said Mohol.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, extending the programme for ten years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36. Funded entirely by the Central Government, it aims to expand air connectivity to small cities and remote regions that remain underserved or completely unconnected by air.